Va. Wesleyan one win away from NCAA DIII Softball Title

SALEM, Va. – The NCAA DIII Softball Championship series is underway in the City of Champions, Salem.

ODAC Champion Virginia Wesleyan is in a best-of-3 series with the defending National Champion Texas Lutheran. In game one, the Marlins jumped to a 4-0 lead thanks to a three run home run by Karlee Fretz.

Though the Bulldogs responded with a two run home run in the third inning, Marlins pitcher Hannah Hull locked in. She allowed just two hits and racked up seven strikeouts in the Marlins 4-2 victory.

Game two will be played at 11a.m. on Tuesday. If the Marlins win, they will win the national title. Should Texas Lutheran win, it will force a decisive game three to be played at 3p.m.