Doncic scores 42 and leads Mavs over Clippers 105-100

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, left, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard defends during the first half in Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LOS ANGELES – Luka Doncic scored 42 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. hit two free throws with eight seconds left, and the Dallas Mavericks edged the Los Angeles Clippers 105-100 on Wednesday night to take a 3-2 lead in the first-round playoff series.

It’s the third playoff series in NBA history — and first since 1995 — in which the road team won the first five games, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

The Mavs can close out their first series victory since winning the 2011 NBA championship with a win in Game 6 at home Friday in front of a full house.

Hardaway Jr. added 20 points, the only other Mavs player in double figures. Doncic's points were two off his career playoff high. He had a career high 14 assists and added eight rebounds.

Paul George led five Clippers starters in double figures with 23 points and 10 rebounds after playing the fourth quarter with four fouls. Kawhi Leonard and Reggie Jackson each added 20 points.

Ad

The Clippers bounced back after falling behind by 16 points early in the fourth. They outscored the Mavs 16-6 to get to 95-91, despite turnovers and misses by George and Leonard.

But Hardaway stole the ball from George and hit a 3-pointer. Kristaps Porzingis followed with another 3 and the Mavs led 101-91.

Still, the Clippers weren't done. They ran off nine straight points to get to 101-100 on consecutive 3-pointers by Jackson and Marcus Morris, and a three-point play by Leonard.

Ad