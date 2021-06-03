Without Embiid, 76ers roll past Wizards and into 2nd round

Washington Wizards' Bradley Beal, right, tries to get past Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons during the second half of Game 5 in a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA – Rest up, Joel Embiid.

With an NBA title still in sight, the 76ers will need their injured franchise center — healthy and ready to roll — in the second round against Atlanta

Seth Curry scored a playoff career-high 30 points and Philadelphia beat Washington 129-112 on Wednesday night to end the series in five games, overcoming Embiid's absence because of a knee injury.

Tobias Harris added 28 points and teamed with Curry and Ben Simmons to carry the offensive load with Embiid out. Simmons had 19 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds to keep the top-seeded 76ers in the hunt for their first championship since 1983.

Embiid is day to day with a small lateral meniscus tear in his right knee and he was reduced to Philadelphia’s biggest cheerleader as the Sixers put the misery of last season’s first-round sweep behind them.

Embiid gave a sneak peek that the injury suffered in a Game 4 loss might not keep him out very long. The NBA MVP candidate had the crowd going wild when he hit the court for pregame warmups. He shot jumpers around the perimeter, fadeaways, even some free throws — all without any sort of noticeable knee brace under his white leggings —- and put on a show that proved his absence might not last beyond Game 5.

Coach Doc Rivers, in his first season, said he expected Embiid to return in the postseason.

“I don’t know when or how early,” he said. “I’m hopeful. I think that’s a better way of putting it.”

