LEADING OFF: Dodgers vs Braves NLCS rematch, Red Sox-Yanks

Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson (7) high fives his teammates after defeating the Washington Nationals 5-1 in a baseball game Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

A look at what’s happening around the majors today:

___

POWER SURGE

Dansby Swanson looks to continue his tear at the plate when the Braves host the Dodgers, their first meeting since Los Angeles rallied from a 3-1 series deficit to beat Atlanta in last year's NLCS.

Swanson hit a two-run homer Thursday during a 5-1 victory over Washington, extending his hitting streak to a career-best 12 games. He has five homers in that stretch, including in back-to-back games.

Ian Anderson (4-2, 3.27 ERA) pitches for Atlanta against Julio Urías (7-2, 3.61), who closed out a 4-3 victory in Game 7 of the 2020 NLCS with three hitless innings of relief for his second win of the series.

NEXT TO ARRIVE

After splitting a four-game set with Tampa Bay, the slumping Yankees welcome another AL East rival to the Bronx when the Boston Red Sox visit for the first game this season between the teams.

Ad

Ad