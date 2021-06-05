Good to go? Embiid's status for Game 1 uncertain for 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers' Tobias Harris goes up for a shot during the first half of Game 5 in a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Washington Wizards, Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA – Dwight Howard gushed over his first year in Philly, a train-of-thought review on his favorite cheesesteak spot and the dairy dessert the Sixers give away at home games, and he even hummed a few bars to the team’s theme song.

Fun!

But when the topic turned to Joel Embiid, Howard’s belief that the injured big man can play in Game 1 of Philadelphia's second-round playoff series against Atlanta brought the laughter to a halt.

“He should be ready to go,” Howard said.

Wait a minute, is the backup center — and one of the top rebounders in NBA history — really breaking news on Embiid’s status for Sunday's game against the Hawks.

Pressed for the scoop that Embiid actually will play, Howard suddenly backtracked on his breaking news update.

“Oh, nooooooo, you didn’t hear me say that one,” Howard said. “I expect him to be great when he plays. That’s all.”

That’s all the Sixers expect, as well, but Embiid’s status remained unknown Saturday because of a cartilage tear in his right knee. The top-seeded Sixers could get past Trae Young and the Hawks even without a healthy Embiid. But the Sixers’ serious push for their first championship since 1983 starts and ends with the health of their MVP candidate.

