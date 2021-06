(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

James Madison's Odicci Alexander (3) pitches during an NCAA softball game on Saturday, April 6, 2019 in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

The JMU Softball Team is heading into the Women’s College World Series strong with a second win under their belt.

The Dukes defeated #5 Oklahoma State, 2-1.

JMU will play in the semifinals on Sunday, June 6 at 1 p.m. At this time, their opponent is unknown.