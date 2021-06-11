The Latest: Italy opens Euro 2020 with 3-0 win over Turkey

Italy's Lorenzo Insigne, right, celebrates with Italy's Ciro Immobile after scoring his side's third goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group A match between Italy and Turkey at the Olympic stadium in Rome, Friday, June 11, 2021. (Alberto Lingria/Pool Photo via AP)

The Latest on soccer's European Championship:

A flurry of second-half goals gave Italy a 3-0 win over Turkey in the opening match of the European Championship.

Ciro Immobile kicked in a rebound from close range and Lorenzo Insigne added another following a poor clearance. Both came after an own-goal from Turkey defender Merih Demiral had given Italy the lead.

The Italians dominated from the start but were denied in the first half by a superb save from Turkey goalkeeper Uğurcan Çakır and a decision by the referee not to award a penalty for an apparent handball.

The tournament began a year late because of the coronavirus pandemic and is still being called Euro 2020.

The Stadio Olimpico was only 25% full because of coronavirus measures and fans sat in small groups safely distanced from one another. The crowd of about 16,000 was still the largest gathering in Italy for a year and a half.

Wales and Switzerland play in another Group A match on Saturday in Baku, Azerbaijan.

