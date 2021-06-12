NASCAR All-Star race will be Texas-sized sendoff for Gossage

FILE - In this July 15, 2020, file photo, Chase Elliott celebrates after winning the NASCAR All-Star auto race at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tenn. Texas is the third track in three years to hold NASCAR's All-Star race. Elliott won last summer at Bristol, where the annual non-points exhibition was moved from Charlotte because of COVID-19 restrictions. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

FORT WORTH, Texas – An All-Star race in the Lone Star State, with at least five restarts over 100 laps, a few inversion gimmicks and $1 million for the winning driver.

NASCAR is providing quite a night to mark the 25th season of racing at Texas Motor Speedway and sendoff for track president and showman Eddie Gossage, whose last race is Sunday after overseeing the track since its groundbreaking in 1995, two years before it opened.

“This is a full metal rodeo for a big ol’ bag of dough," said the 62-year-old Gossage, who saw hosting the All-Star race as a perfect ender for him.

Texas is the third track in three years for NASCAR's annual non-points All-Star race. Chase Elliott won last summer at Bristol, where it was moved from Charlotte, which hosted 34 of the first 35 All-Star races, because North Carolina wouldn't allow spectators due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“It’s a race that should move, and I’m glad it’s moving around,” said Elliott, who also won his first Cup title last season. "We’ll see how it is here at Texas. It should be a good show.”

There will be six segments of racing — the first four being 15 green-flag laps each, before a 30-lap segment that must include a four-tire stop for which the fastest pit crew will get $100,000, and then 10 laps to the checkered flag. Based on a random draw, the top eight to 12 spots will be inverted before the second and fourth segments, and the entire field of up to 21 cars will be inverted before the third.

The lineup for the longest stretch will be based on cumulative finishes from the first four segments, and the finishing order of that fifth segment will set the starting order for the final short shootout.

While the rules package for the cars will be similar to the usual configuration and downforce for 1 1/2-mile tracks, slightly reduced tapered spacers will lower the horsepower to the range of 500-510, short of the normal 550.

