The Latest: Lukaku delivers message to Eriksen at Euro 2020

Belgium's Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group B match between Russia and Belgium at the Saint Petersburg stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, June 12, 2021. (Anton Vaganov/Pool via AP)

The Latest on soccer’s European Championship:

Romelu Lukaku delivered a heartfelt message to Denmark player Christian Eriksen after scoring the first goal in Belgium’s 3-0 victory over Russia at the European Championship.

Lukaku swiveled to shoot into the bottom corner in the 10th minute and then headed straight to a television camera on the touchline. He grabbed it with both hands and said “Chris, Chris, I love you.”

Lukaku plays alongside Eriksen at Italian club Inter Milan. Eriksen was taken to the hospital after collapsing on the field during Denmark’s match against Finland in Copenhagen.

That led to the match being suspended for about 90 minutes before resuming just before Belgium’s game started in St. Petersburg. Eriksen was in a stable condition.

Substitute Thomas Meunier scored Belgium’s second goal in the 34th minute and Lukaku added the third in the 88th.

