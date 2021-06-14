MVP Nikola Jokic ejected, Suns sweep Nuggets 125-118

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, left, squares off against Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker in the second half of Game 4 of an NBA second-round playoff series Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER – Chris Paul couldn't miss. Devin Booker couldn't be stopped.

The Phoenix Suns roared into the Western Conference Finals for the first time in 11 years Sunday night with a testy 125-118 victory over Denver that completed a four-game sweep.

The Nuggets? Well, they went down fighting.

Paul scored 37 points and Booker added 34 in a physical game marred by MVP Nikola Jokic's ejection for a flagrant foul in the third quarter.

Jokic was tossed with 3:52 left in the third and his Nuggets trailing 83-76 after his hard right-hand windmill swipe sent the ball flying but also caught Cameron Payne in the face.

Jokic said he meant only to commit a hard foul on Payne to spark his team.

“I wanted to change the rhythm of the game, I wanted to give us some energy,” Jokic said. “I tried to make a hard foul. Did I hit him? I didn't know. I say sorry if I did because I didn’t want to injure him or hit him in the head on purpose.”

Booker took umbrage at the hard foul and got in the big man's face before teammates and coaches pulled everyone apart.

