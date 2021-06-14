The Latest: Skriniar scores, Slovakia beats Poland 2-1

Slovakia's Milan Skriniar celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group E match between Poland and Slovakia at Gazprom arena stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Kirill Kudryavtsev/Pool via AP)

The Latest on soccer’s European Championship:

Slovakia capitalized on a second-half red card and got a goal from Milan Skriniar in a 2-1 victory over Poland at the European Championship.

The Inter Milan center back brought down a corner and toe-poked the ball into the net from 15 meters in the 69th minute. The goal came seven minutes after Poland midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak had been sent off for a second yellow card.

Slovakia went ahead in the 18th minute when Wojciech Szczesny became the first goalkeeper to score an own-goal at the tournament. Szczesny was unfortunate as the ball rebounded off his near post, onto his outstretched arm and back into the net following a shot by Slovakia winger Robert Mak.

Karol Linetty equalized barely 30 seconds into the second half.

