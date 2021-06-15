LEADING OFF: 3 aces ailing, D'backs and O's lost on road

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Shane Bieber delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

A look at what's happening around the majors today:

AILING ACES

Three of baseball's best pitchers are hurting.

Reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber won’t throw for at least two weeks because of a right shoulder strain, an injury that will further test Cleveland’s pitching depth.

Washington right-hander Max Scherzer won't take his scheduled turn in the rotation Wednesday due to tightness in his groin.

And starter Tyler Glasnow of the Tampa Bay Rays was expecting to get an MRI after leaving Monday’s game against the White Sox with right elbow inflammation.

Bieber allowed a season-high 10 hits and threw 107 pitches over five innings Sunday in a loss to Seattle. The 26-year-old righty was put on the injured list for the first time in his career.

“We’re still obviously reaching out for more information and sending the images to different doctors and things like that, trying to get the best information we can,” Indians manager Terry Francona said.

Ad

Ad

Ad