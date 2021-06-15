Rustburg hires Burt Torrence as its next head football coach

ROANOKE, Va. – Burt Torrence has been tabbed as the next head coach to the Rustburg football team. This comes after Jack Baker left the program to take the head coaching spot at Parry McCluer.

Torrence has spent the past five seasons as an assistant at Heritage High School as a defensive coordinator, helping lead the Pioneers to a 2018 Class 3 State Title win over Phoebus.

Prior to his stint in the Hill City, Torrence was head coach at Northside High School in Roanoke County for 10 years, where he earned two state titles.

Rustburg is coming off a winless 2020 season, which was played this past spring.