Indians shake off Bieber injury; O's 16th straight road loss

Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez watches his ball after hitting a one-run double in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Monday, June 14, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND – The Indians didn't let a rough day get any worse by losing to the woeful Orioles.

José Ramírez picked up a pair of RBIs — made possible by Baltimore blunders in the field — and Cleveland shook off losing ace Shane Bieber for at least a few weeks by extending the Orioles' road losing streak to 16 straight games with a 4-3 win Monday night.

The Indians' victory was tempered by the Bieber going on the injured list for an unknown period due to a shoulder strain. The reigning AL Cy Young winner won't be allowed to pick up a baseball for two weeks.

“It’s kind of a kick in the stomach when you hear that about Bieber,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. "And we’re asking a lot of young guys to do things that maybe they haven’t done before: pitching on short rest, starting a game but not being terribly stretched out.

“But at least if we pull in the right direction all together, I always feel like we’ll figure it out.”

Ramírez drove in a run off Dean Kremer (0-6) in the first inning when Baltimore left fielder DJ Stewart slipped in the wet grass going after a routine fly. Ramirez added an RBI double in the sixth when Orioles second baseman Stevie Wilkerson dropped his foul pop, giving him another try.

Baltimore made two errors in the sixth.

“The bottom line is we just didn't play defense tonight,” said Orioles manager Brandon Hyde, who was ejected in the first inning. “You got to have to play defense in the big leagues to win and we made numerous plays that hurt us.”

