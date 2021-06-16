Scott Brooks out as Washington Wizards coach after 5 seasons

FILE - Washington Wizards head coach Scott Brooks gestures during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets in Washington, in this Sunday, May 16, 2021, file photo. Scott Brooks is out as coach of the Washington Wizards, said a person with knowledge of the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press Wednesday, June 16, 2021, on condition of anonymity because the team hadn't publicly announced the decision. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

WASHINGTON – Scott Brooks won't be back with the Washington Wizards next season after general manager Tommy Sheppard announced Wednesday the coach's contract would not be extended.

Sheppard said the Wizards will begin their coaching search immediately.

“We have been committed to taking the proper steps over the last two seasons to develop our young players, bring in pieces to complement Bradley Beal and build a winning environment that will ultimately lead to sustained on-court success,” Sheppard said in a statement. “Our organization will always be grateful to Scott for his dedication and work both on the court and in the community over the past five years, and I personally admire and respect how he helped keep our team together during the unprecedented events of the last 15 months.”

Brooks is out after just one playoff series victory in 2017 to show for his five seasons on the job. Washington made the playoffs three times in those five years.

Sheppard skirted the issue of Brooks’ future after the Wizards were eliminated in five games in the first round by Eastern Conference top-seeded Philadelphia. Washington was 183-207 overall during the regular season with Brooks as coach and struggled defensively.

The Wizards allowed the most points in the NBA last season and the second-most in the previous two years. They never ranked better than 15th in the league defensively under Brooks.

Washington brought in Brooks five years ago in hopes of luring area native Kevin Durant home to play for the Wizards. Since then, John Wall missed time with injuries and was traded to Houston for Russell Westbrook, and Beal emerged as Washington's top scorer, but that didn't amount to much postseason success.

Washington is now one of six teams with the coaching job open in the NBA, joining Orlando, Portland, Boston, Indiana and New Orleans. The Pelicans, like the Wizards, had their job come open Wednesday when it was revealed that Stan Van Gundy was out in New Orleans after one season.

