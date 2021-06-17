2 for 2: Ledecky wins her shortest, longest races at trials

Katie Ledecky smiles after winning the women's 1500 freestyle during wave 2 of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

OMAHA, Neb. – The long and short of it was not an issue for Katie Ledecky.

On another memorable night for the American swimming star, Ledecky won the 200-meter freestyle and the historic 1,500 free about 70 minutes apart at the U.S. Olympic trials Wednesday, locking up two more individual events for the Tokyo Games.

This was about as tough as it gets.

First, a relative sprint over four laps — the shortest event on Ledecky's program.

Then, a grueling metric mile comprising 30 laps — the longest race in pool swimming and one that will be making its Olympic debut for the women in Tokyo.

Her short time between races was chaotically choreographed to keep Ledecky as fresh as possible for the 1,500.

“The goal was to get in the warm-down pool as quickly as I could,” she said. “I tried to keep moving, hydrated and swam for 15-20 minutes before they pulled me to go back to the awards (ceremony). I ate a banana, drank chocolate milk and water, put a jacket on as I was walking.”

It worked out just fine.

