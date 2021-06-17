Sixers' Ben Simmons making NBA history with free-throw woes

Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons wipes his face after missing a pair of free-throws during the first half of Game 5 in a second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks, Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Ben Simmons’ foul-shooting woes so far in the playoffs aren’t just obvious.

They’re basically unprecedented.

The Philadelphia guard is 22 for 67 from the line so far in this postseason. He’s down to 32.8% after going 4-for-14 in Philadelphia’s Game 5 loss to Atlanta in the Eastern Conference semifinals on Wednesday night — and nobody in NBA playoff history, with that many attempts in single postseason, has ever been worse.

The next lowest percentage, among those with at least 67 foul shots in a postseason, is Shaquille O’Neal’s 37.4% for Miami in 2006 — when the Heat wound up winning the NBA championship anyway.

“Obviously, I’ve got to knock down free throws,” Simmons said. “I’ve got to step up and do that.”

Game 6 of the series is Friday in Atlanta, with the top-seeded 76ers now in a win-or-go-home scenario since they trail the best-of-seven 3-2.

There have been, entering Thursday, 804 other instances in NBA history of a player taking at least 67 free throws in a single postseason. Of those, someone has finished below 50% only 23 times, below than 40% only five other times — three by Wilt Chamberlain, two by O’Neal.

Ad

Chamberlain and O'Neal are all-time greats, and another Hall of Famer — Ben Wallace, part of the 2021 class — would have been worse if he took 67 free throws in the 2006 playoffs. He was 18 for 66 that spring, just 27.3%.