The Latest: Sommer leaves Swiss team for child's birth

Denmark's players exercise during a team training session in Helsingor, Denmark, Wednesday, June 16, 2021 the day before the Euro 2020 soccer championship group B match between Denmark and Belgium. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

The Latest on soccer’s European Championship:

___

Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer has left the team to join his wife for the birth of their second child.

The Swiss soccer federation says Sommer left for Germany after the team’s 3-0 loss to Italy on Wednesday in Rome.

It was unclear if Sommer will return for the final Group A game Sunday against Turkey in Baku. Switzerland needs a win to advance to the round of 16.

Sommer plays in Germany for Borussia Mönchengladbach. He posted on his Instagram account in April that his wife was expecting a baby girl. They already have a daughter.

___

The Danish soccer federation says Christian Eriksen will be fitted with an implantable device to monitor his heart rhythm.

Ad