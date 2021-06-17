Virginia teen breaks her own record to qualify for Tokyo Olympics

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Torri Huske participates in the Women's 100 Butterfly during wave 2 of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials on Monday, June 14, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Torrie Huske will be on Team USA in multiple events.

The 18-year-old from Arlington, Virginia broke her own American record in the women’s 100-meter butterfly to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.

The U.S. Olympic Team Trials began Sunday and will end on Sunday, June 20.

This fall, after Tokyo, Huske will be swimming at Stanford University.