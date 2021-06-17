Virginia teen breaks her own record to qualify for Tokyo Olympics

Torrie Huske will be on Team USA in multiple events.
The 18-year-old from Arlington, Virginia broke her own American record in the women’s 100-meter butterfly to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.
THE FUTURE IS NOW.— #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) June 15, 2021
Torri Huske sets an American record in the Women's 100m butterfly! @USASwimming // #SwimTrials21 // #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/SODQl8fmPl
The U.S. Olympic Team Trials began Sunday and will end on Sunday, June 20.
This fall, after Tokyo, Huske will be swimming at Stanford University.