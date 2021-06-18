Caratini, Hosmer HR in 9th, Padres seesaw past Reds 6-4

The San Diego Padres celebrate at home plate after Victor Caratini hit a home run against the Cincinnati Reds in the ninth inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 17, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)

SAN DIEGO – The first sellout crowd at Petco Park since 2019 was treated to Fernando Tatis Jr.'s electrifying solo home run in the sixth inning and Victor Caratini's game-winning, two-run shot in the ninth.

In between, Manny Machado and Eric Hosmer also homered for the Padres, who recovered from closer Mark Melancon's blown save in Cincinnati's four-run ninth to take a 6-4 thriller against the Reds on Thursday night.

“It felt like more than a win, for a lot of reasons,” manager Jayce Tingler said as fireworks went off over the downtown ballpark to put a capper on what was billed as “San Diego's Opening Day.”

Caratini homered two batters after Eric Hosmer hit a tying, two-run homer in the ninth, a crazy finish on a night when the Padres, who made the playoffs last year after a 13-year drought, celebrated the ballpark returning to full capacity following the state's reopening plan that went into effect Tuesday.

Ad

But the Padres had to work for this one after the Reds rallied for four runs in the ninth against Melancon, including a go-ahead, two-run homer by rookie Jonathan India.

Machado drew a leadoff walk against Ryan Hendrix and Hosmer homered with one out. Amir Garrett (0-2) came on and allowed Jake Cronenworth's single and then Caratini's shot into the left-field seats. It was Hosmer's sixth homer and Caratini's fifth.

“It was the first time Melancon’s really given up anything without an inherited runner, so to be able to pick him up after so many times he’s picked us up through the year, and then the magical finish there." Tingler said. “This one feels like more than just a regular win.”

The Padres won for just the second time in nine games. They were coming off a 1-5 trip to New York and Colorado, including a three-game sweep by the Rockies, that Tingler described as “just terrible.”

Ad

Ad

Ad