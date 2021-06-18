WATCH: Banner day for Patrick Henry with three Region 5D Championships

ROANOKE, Va. – Girls Lacrosse: Patrick Henry 18, Albemarle 4

Boys Lacrosse: Patrick Henry 23, Brooke Point 8

Boys Soccer: Patrick Henry 1, Mountain View 0

“It feels amazing. I don’t have the words to describe because in my heart and soul I know how hard these guys worked. I know they expected success, but you don’t win based on expected success, you have to earn it. That was the whole motto. We are a great team, but we haven’t earned anything until we go out to do it. I’m so glad of the guys for giving the effort and earning what they deserved,” boys soccer head coach Chris Dowdy said.