Glenvar beats Appomattox County, claims first ever Region Title

SALEM, Va. – It’s been a grueling Region 2C tournament for the Glenvar Highlanders but it all paid off on Saturday night with a 2-1 Region 2C Championship win over Appomattox County. This proved to be the program’s first ever Region Title.

“They’ve just battled the whole season with that lack of experience coming into the year and with that lack of seniors that we had,” said Glenvar first year head coach Josh Jones. “They just battled so it’s just been fun to watch them come together and battle and achieve something that’s never been done here at Glenvar High School.”

While the first half was scoreless, Maddox Fisher scored just seconds into the second half to give the Highlanders a 1-0 advantage. That was followed up later in the half with a beautiful goal from Riley Geddes for the 2-0 lead.

“These guys work so hard day in and day out”, said Geddes. “We put in the work and it obviously paid off. I’m so proud of these guys I couldn’t be more proud seriously. It was a team effort for sure.”

Appomattox County did manage to respond with a goal before the Highlanders were able to keep the Raiders out of the net.

Glenvar will now prepare to play at Graham in the VHSL Class 2 State Semifinals.