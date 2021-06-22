PH’s McGinnis, Blacksburg’s Rockwell win B’nai B’rith awards

Roanoke, Va. – The most prestigious scholar athlete awards in our area -- the B’nai B’rith awards -- combine all phases of student life.

The 71st annual awards honored student athletes from 18 area high schools with the best overall combination of athletics, academics and community service. A male and a female winner are named from each school. Longtime Hokies defensive coordinator Bud Foster was the keynote speaker Monday night. Foster gave those in attendance his Lunchpail tools for success in life.



The overall female winner is Patrick Henry’s star track athlete and state champion Megan McGinnis. She is headed to Duke University, having overcome numerous obstacles on her way to success.

“Being able to do that and I think especially with the pandemic having that perseverance just putting in the work it is something that’s really important and some thing that I’m hoping will set me up pretty well for the future,” McGinnis explained.



The boys overall winner goes to Blacksburg star swimmer and multiple VHSL state champ Lewis Rockwell.

He’s headed to Carnegie Mellon in Pittsburgh.

“I’m a competitive swimmer. I would wake up every morning at 4 o’clock for swim practice sometimes that takes diligence sometimes I don’t wanna do that and you know putting in the work and putting in the dedication I just know it’s gonna pay off I feel gratified being able to do that,” Rockwell says.

Blacksburg’s Mariella Garza was the winner of the Artie Levin personal life award.