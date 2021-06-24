Eastern Montgomery claims Class 1 girls soccer state title, first ever team championship in school history

WEST POINT, Va. – The Eastern Montgomery Mustangs girls soccer team’s accolades this season were pretty big, including an undefeated season, not allowing a single goal by their opponents until the Class 1 State Championship game, and finally, claiming said championship in a 5-1 win over West Point.

But their history truly began four years ago, when two seniors on this team were wandering the halls of the high school, trying to recruit girls, some who have never even played soccer, to join their team- not ever knowing if they would make it to the title game just four years later,

“It’s surreal, it’s a surreal feeling,” senior Sarah Weatherspoon said. “When we came out freshman year with the low numbers, not many people, it’s an awesome feeling how much we’ve grown since freshman year.”

The growth certainly showed on the field Wednesday, the Mustangs winning the state championship by four goals, and it’s something the team knew they could get done.

Elli Underwood, senior center mid- “It’s like a dream come true,” senior Elli Underwood said. “Everything we’ve worked so hard for, our program is so new, it’s just those pieces and everyone working so hard to get what we earned.”

Whittney Shaver, head coach- “Honestly, these girls have played together for years and years and they’ve grown up together,” head coach Whittney Shaver said. “They’re excited to be on the field together, and it showed.”

While the girls did claim the Class 1 State Championship Wednesday, it is all the first state championship won by any team at Eastern Montgomery High School as well.