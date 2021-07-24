Collaborating for the Community: Building Bridges over Barriers and Flycodes host golf event

ROANOKE, Va. – Coming together for the betterment of the community. That was the goal this morning out at Old Monterey golf course as “Building Bridges Over Barriers” and “Flycodes” put on a captain’s choice golf tournament.

The event provided fellowship and fun as more than a dozen teams teed off and put their best putt forward. “Building Bridges Over Barriers” is a non-profit organizaton targeted to help youth development through education in addition to mental and physical health. Founders say today’s collaboration was pivotal.

“One of the big things we need to do is collaborate with Flycodes, a big brand in Roanoke,” said co-founder Jalen Small. “That allows us to help more people, get our brand out more and allows us to impact more kids which is our goal at the end of the day.”

William Gravely Jr., another co-founder of the organization, oversees much of the sports division, better known as “Ball For A Cause”. It’s planning to have multiple upcoming events over the next few months, beginning with its annual flag football game on July 31 at William Fleming High School.