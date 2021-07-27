U.S. men's water polo dismantles South Africa for 20-3 victory

U.S. goalkeeper Alex Wolff held South Africa to just an 11 percent scoring rate.

BOX SCORE

The United States men's water polo team opened their Olympic campaign with a tight victory over Japan in a tense, back-and-forth affair.

This was not that.

The same U.S. squad downed South Africa – the continent's lone representative in the competition – in a 20-3 demolition to go 2-0 in pool play.

Ben Hallock led the way offensively with four goals, joining eight other Americans on the scoresheet.

Goalkeeper Alex Wolff held South Africa to three goals on 27 shots, and 11 percent conversion rate.

The U.S. faces a much more difficult test in its next match Thursday, facing three-time Olympic champions Italy.