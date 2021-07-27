WATCH: Blacksburg’s Ian Ho swimming in the 100m freestyle

UPDATE

In his Olympic debut, Blacksburg High School and Virginia Tech graduate Ian Ho came in first in his heat at 49.49.

Ho is not advancing to the semifinal round, but he is competing again on Friday in the 50m freestyle.

ORIGINAL STORY

Blacksburg High School and Virginia Tech graduate Ian Ho will make his Olympic debut on Tuesday.

The event has nine scheduled heats, which begin at 6 a.m. EDT.

Ho, who is a member of Team Hong Kong, is taking part in Heat 4 of the Men’s 100m freestyle, which is slated for 6:09 a.m.

If he advances, the event’s semifinal round is scheduled to take place on Wednesday.