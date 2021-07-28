Katie Ledecky demolishes field to win first Olympic women’s 1500 gold medal

Katie Ledecky was in a class of her own in the Olympic debut of the women's 1500m freestyle

In June of 2017, the women's 1500m freestyle was officially confirmed as an Olympic event starting in Tokyo, bringing long overdue gender equality in distance swimming.

Even then, even with an extra year of waiting, there was zero doubt who the first Olympic champion would be. The only question? By how much.

The foregone conclusion: Katie Ledecky. The margin: 4.13 seconds

After 500 meters, her lead was nearly two and a half seconds. At the kilometer, nearly four. By then it was over, if it ever truly wasn't.

Every stroke perfectly like the one before. Grace and dominance.

Never mind that Ledecky's winning time, 15:37.34, was a full "Happy Birthday" verse off her own world record of 15:20:48 set at a Pro Series meet in 2018. For once, the Olympic record mattered more.

"I just wanted to get the job done tonight,” Ledecky said after the history-making race. "I just think of all the great female swimmers the U.S. has had that haven’t had that opportunity to swim that event."

Ad

She slammed the water in celebration as the race concluded, but not for her own accomplishment. Teammate Erica Sullivan, to Ledecky's elation, claimed the silver in 15:41.41.

The 20-year-old Sullivan, a longtime open water specialist who's excelled in the pool in the last two years, has now shaved 20 seconds off the personal record of 16:01.71 she had going into the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials in June.

Sullivan was outside the medal picture with six lengths to swim, but kept Ledecky in her sights to charge past Germany's Sarah Kohler (bronze) and China's Wang Jianjiahe.

"There was a point when I saw Katie ahead of me and she was the only one," Sullivan said. "It really gave me that energy, having someone you’ve looked up to for years and seeing them a few meters in front of you, and using that to get home."

Ledecky's victory was her first of the Tokyo Olympics, where she entered with her sights set on a sweep of the four mid-distance and distance freestyle events. She competed in the 200m freestyle final an hour and change prior in a grueling single-session double, finishing fifth. She took second to Australia's Ariarne Titmus in the 400m freestyle a day earlier.