Lynchburg’s Logan Thomas gets extension with Washington

Washington, DC. – Good news for Lynchburg native. and former Brookville Bees and Virginia Tech star Logan Thomas.
Thomas agrees to a three-year extension with the Washington football team Tuesday worth a reported 24 million dollars. More than 10 million dollars is guaranteed.
That payoff comes after a breakout season for the former college quarterback.
Thomas caught a career high 72 passes in 2020, third among all tight ends.
Logan racked up 670 yards receiving and 6 touchdowns.
His stats included 15 catches in the red zone for the former quarterback who converted to tight end while with Detroit in 2016.
