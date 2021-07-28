Clear icon
71º
wsls logo

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Sports

Lynchburg’s Logan Thomas gets extension with Washington

deal reportedly worth 24 million dollars

John Appicello, Sports Director

Tags: Washington Football Team, Logan Thomas, NFL
Washington Football Team tight end Logan Thomas (82) celebrates with running back Peyton Barber (34) after taking a 15-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Alex Smith during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Washington Football Team tight end Logan Thomas (82) celebrates with running back Peyton Barber (34) after taking a 15-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Alex Smith during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Washington, DC. – Good news for Lynchburg native. and former Brookville Bees and Virginia Tech star Logan Thomas.
Thomas agrees to a three-year extension with the Washington football team Tuesday worth a reported 24 million dollars. More than 10 million dollars is guaranteed.
That payoff comes after a breakout season for the former college quarterback.
Thomas caught a career high 72 passes in 2020, third among all tight ends.
Logan racked up 670 yards receiving and 6 touchdowns.
His stats included 15 catches in the red zone for the former quarterback who converted to tight end while with Detroit in 2016.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

John serves as the Sports Director at WSLS 10. From Virginia Tech, to NASCAR and everything in between, WSLS 10 Sports covers the names making big plays in the NBA, NFL, NHL and MLB.

email

facebook