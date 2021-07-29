Washington football team seeks stability, excellence

Richmond, Va. – Year two of the Ron Rivera regime is focused on building stability and solidifying what they have, Rivera calls it “working to keep they’re own”. That was evident with the contract extensions for Jonathan Allen and former Hokie Logan Thomas.

“We’re trying to find ways to keep as many of our guys around. Guys that we believe for us, guys that fit into the culture we’re trying to create,” Washington head coach Ron Rivera said.

Thomas was the perfect cog in Washington’s wheel of success, setting career highs with 670 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns. The Brookville native is thankful for the journey and to call Washington home for the next 3 years.

“It was a quick, but a long 12 hours when we really started kicking through it. I went to bed at like two in the morning, woke up and drove here. I am super excited about it. I am most excited that my family is taken care of,” Thomas says.

His veteran presence, now with Ryan Fitzpatrick under center, is sure to be a boost for young receivers like former Liberty standout Antonio Gandy-Golden and the dynamic Terry McLaurin.

“As they say, Tom Brady makes everyone around him better, Michael Jordan made everyone around him better. I am not comparing myself to those guys but if you can take care of someone beside you, that is really the making of a leader,” Thomas added.

“I’m looking forward to what we got going this year. I’m looking forward to the challenge of being the number one guy again, but I also can’t wait to help bring our group along. So it’s not just me. It’s an all of us thing,” Washington’s top receiver Terry McLaurin says.

A total team effort—led this team to an NFC East Title in a topsy-turvy 2020 campaign. Higher expectations this season, starting with the veterans at the helm.