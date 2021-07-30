1st and 10 Camp Tour: Glenvar Highlanders

Salem, Va. – Coach Kevin Clifford’s Highlanders are always a force in the Class 2 ranks.

Annual district and region contenders, the Highlanders are coming off a spring that saw them reach the Region final before falling to eventual state champ Appomattox.



Glenvar return a solid group of skill position players led by 3-year starter at quarterback Aiden Wolk. They will be reloading up front, but coach Clifford says the biggest hurdle will be accounting for the lack of numbers this fall.

“So you have to be able to adjust your schematics to fit your kids without changing your philosophy and that’s not always easy and I think we’ve done that here. We’ve evolved and we utilize the talent of our kids and I think we’re gonna do that again this year,” coach Clifford explained.

“Yeah I feel like we got a lot of hard workers. People trying to fill up the seniors’ shoes from last year. I feel like everybody’s been getting in their spots and doing pretty well right now actually we’re getting the hard work done,” three-year starter at lineman Aidan Custer says.

The Highlanders open the 2021 fall season when they host Galax on August 27th.