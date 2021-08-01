Partly Cloudy icon
Around the Way with EJ: Teaching life lessons on the fairways and greens with PVGA

Pine Valley Golf Association was founded over 6 decades ago with the goal of helping integrate local courses

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

Around the Way with EJ: Teaching life lessons on the fairways and greens with PVGA

ROANOKE, Va. – As the saying goes, there’s strength in numbers. What better way to effect change in the community than to come together to create a bigger force.

That’s what Pine Valley Golf Association and Rebounding Roanoke did this summer. The two provided golf sessions for the students that are part of the Renaissance Academy and the ELLE Academy. The purpose?

“We introduced them to something that many of them may have never tried and that was our goal,” said PVGA member Darin Morgan.

“The importance is to keep Pine Valley alive and well,” said Sam Stone who’s also a PVGA member.

In this discussion, I explore the original purpose of Pine Valley Golf Association, their future goals for the organization and how the students that are part of The Renaissance and ELLE Academies will benefit-- not only from the clinics but later in life as well.

