Ball For A Cause holds 3rd annual Touchdown Madness

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

3rd annual Ball for A Cause event at William Fleming
3rd annual Ball for A Cause event at William Fleming (WSLS)

ROANOKE, Va. – Ball For a Cause kicked off it’s 3rd annual Touchdown Madness event at William Fleming on Saturday.

“It’s always fun, it’s always competitive every year. A lot of trash talk but it’s always fun,” said Ball For a Cause founder William Gravely Jr.

The flag football tournament features 10 teams battling in a double elimination format throughout the weekend. While it is fun and games, the money raised supports 2 local elementary schools with field trip costs. This year the two schools chosen were Hurt Park and Westside Elementary schools.

“I’m really big on learning outside the classroom and I was talking to a lot of schools and the PTA’s aren’t really strong,” Gravely Jr. said. “So, I said let’s raise some money so these kids can get outside the classroom. I’m so glad we could come out here and get together for these kids and show that we care about them and a better future.”

