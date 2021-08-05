All gas, no breaks for William Fleming heading into fall camp

ROANOKE, Va. – There wasn’t much of an off-season for William Fleming who fell to Stonebridge in the Class 5 state semi-finals then the following Monday they were back in the weight room preparing to show what they’ve got this fall.

“Yeah we were excited about the success we had this season and we didn’t want to take a break we wanted to get right back to it and carry-on into this season,” Dashawn Lewis said.

William Fleming is returning a lot of their players this fall, including quarterback and 1st and 10 player of the week, Deshawn Lewis, and hope to use that experience to their advantage.

“We know how mistake free we have to play all year,” head coach Jamar Lovelace said. “We have a real good schedule so we’re looking forward to building on that success and hopefully not making less mistakes than the team were playing.”

But there’s no denying that head coach Jamar Lovelace has turned this program around.

“Coach Lovelace is a great coach, we’re happy he came here, really it’s more than football,” Lewis said. “We like how he does the whole school situation, keeping the grades right, because of the grades ain’t right, you don’t play and it just helps out with football.”

And the feeling is certainly mutual.

“I think we like each other a whole lot,” Lovelace said. “We spent a lot of time together through COVID and through last season and I think that we play with the trust of each other and we’re really playing for the guy next to us.”

“We’re upset that we came up short last year so we’re definitely trying to get back to it. Change this program around he started, we’re trying to get the ultimate goal and get the championship,” Lewis finished.