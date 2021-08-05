Hokies excited to raise the curtain on fall camp

Blacksburg, Va. – It sure sounds like there is a lot of anticipation oozing out of Hokies football camp in Blacksburg. Virginia Tech held media day Wednesday ahead of the start of workouts Thursday. “The summertime is when You really get a chance to have some great player ownership of your team I think we took huge strides forward with that our kids are in great shape they’ve enjoyed a couple days off here and leading up to report day and practice and we’re anxious and excited to go get started,” head coach Justin Fuente says.

”Just come here sometimes on the weekends and just see players are working out from different groups all across the board. There was a running back, quarterback, Tight end and a DB-- just seeing guys are working out on their own,” veteran offensive guard Lecitus Smith says.

The Hokies are coming off a 5-6 season during Covid. They open the season with North Carolina on Friday night September 3rd at Lane Stadium.