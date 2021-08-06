1st and 10 Camp Tour: Auburn creating new identity under new head coach

RINER, Va. – Auburn football is ready to add another championship to its extensive trophy case, this time under a new head coach. Cam Akers has joined Mark Dixon at Pulaski, leaving the vacancy for one of the youngest coaches in the area, David Seabaugh. While overall numbers are low for Auburn this season, Seabaugh plans to showcase his talent, while creating a new identity for the Eagles.

“The championships speak for themselves, you have thirty in 8 years,” he said. “It’s my job to translate that to football, you know, it’s super exciting to be apart of something like that. It’s going to be a different brand of football than Auburn is used to seeing. You’re going to see the ball is going to be in the air sometimes here at auburn this year which is different than what’s been happening.”

“I think its going to be a great change with him,” tackle Jackson Brockman said. “It’s a lot of up-tempo and a great attitude and atmosphere out here. It’s been really easy to bring on, it’s a lot more fun out here now.”

Auburn opens on August 27th when they host Narrows.