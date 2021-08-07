ROC’s Maria Lasitskene scores gold medal with 2.04-meter high jump

Mariya Lasitskene celebrates her gold medal win in the high jump final at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games

EVENT RESULTS

Three-time world champion high jumper Maria Lasitskene shined in her Olympic debut on Saturday, winning a gold medal in the high jump final at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo. This marked the Russian Olympic Committee’s first gold in track and field events at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

It all came down to three competitors: the 28-year-old Russian, Australia’s Nicola McDermott and Yaroslava Mahuchikh of Ukraine. In two attempts at a height of 2.04 meters, Lasitskene, clinched gold, with McDermott and Mahuchikh taking silver and gold, respectively.

American Vashti Cunningham started the competition strong with three flawless jumps, however she could not pass the bar at 1.98 meters, tying for sixth overall.