U.S. takes gold in men’s 4x400m relay

U.S. runner Rai Benjamin celebrates his team's victory in the men's 4x400 relay at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

EVENT RESULTS

The defending Olympic champion United States men’s 4x400 relay team are gold medalists once again following a thrilling final on Saturday, and it would be no exaggeration to state that they made it look easy.

Anchor Rai Benjamin had a dominant and comfortable final leg, finishing at 2:55.70. The Netherlands earned silver at 2:57.18 and Botswana broke an African record and scored the bronze with a time of 2:57.27.

The U.S. men’s team – featuring Benjamin, Michael Cherry, Michael Norman and Bryce Deadmon – earned the second American men’s track and field medal of the Tokyo Games, following Ryan Crouser’s world record throw in shot put.

the U.S. went 2-2 in 4x400 relays on Saturday, with the women’s team finishing their race with a time of 3:16.85. Runner Allyson Felix earned her eleventh gold from that victory, making her the most decorated U.S. track and field athlete of all time.