WATCH LIVE: Team USA looking for gold in women’s volleyball, closing ceremony and what else to watch on Sunday, Aug. 8, at the Tokyo Olympics

As the Tokyo Olympics come to a close, we want to make sure you don’t miss any major events happening on the last day.
All times listed below are Eastern time as to when events begin.
To stream some events, you may need to authenticate your stream with your TV provider credentials.
Medal Sessions
- 12:30 a.m. - Volleyball - Women’s Gold Medal Match: BRA vs USA
- 12:40 a.m. - Water Polo - Men’s Bronze Medal Game: HUN vs ESP
- 1 a.m. - Boxing - Session 25: Men’s Light (Final), Women’s Light (Final), more
- 2 a.m. - Handball - Women’s Gold Medal Game: ROC vs. France
- 3:30 a.m. - Water Polo - Men’s Gold Medal Game: GRE vs SRB