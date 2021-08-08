Podcast: What's in the Olympic swag bag?

Dalilah Muhammad of Team United States celebrates after winning silver in the Women's 400m Hurdles Final on day twelve of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

The Village

Hats, special podium shoes and loungewear designed by Kim Kardashian.

Those are the best things that came in Team USA's Olympic swag bags, according to hurdler Dalilah Muhammad.

The two-time Olympian stopped by In The Village to chat about her old superstition of never packing anything silver, how she shaved 1.6 seconds off her time and her approach to staying grounded.

Muhammad also spills the truth on those viral cardboard beds.

You can listen to the full conversation on Spotify or below:

View social media post: https://art19.com/shows/in-the-village-nbc-olympics/episodes/f6c0eec9-7081-4f76-9102-e6491620b6b1