Track and field in review: Felix wins medal No. 11, 400m hurdles records obliterated

Track events

Men's 10,000m: Twenty-one-year-old Selemon Barega, the 2019 world silver medalist, held off world record-holder Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda to return Ethiopia atop the podium for the first time since the back-to-back eras of Haile Gebrselassie and Kenenisa Bekele, who together took home four straight Olympic golds for the East African nation from 1996 to 2012.

Mixed 4x400m Relay: Poland won the first Olympic mixed 4x400m relay gold. The Dominican Republic held off the U.S. by 0.01 to take silver. The U.S. team, which earned bronze, was initially disqualified in the prelims but later reinstated on appeal. Allyson Felix was not entered and didn't compete.

Women's 100m: Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah successfully defended her Olympic gold by breaking Florence Griffith Joyner's Games record in 10.61, moving to No. 2 all-time with the joint-second fastest women's time ever run at the distance. Compatriots Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson finished second and third for silver and bronze and a Jamaican podium sweep. Entering the Games there had been just five sub-10.80 women's 100m times ever recorded at the Olympics. After the Tokyo Olympics, there have now been 13.

Men's 100m: Marcell Jacobs shocked the world by claiming the first Olympic men's 100m gold of the post-Usain Bolt era for Italy. Clocking a personal-best 9.80 seconds, the unsuspecting victor upset a field notably absent of U.S. champion Trayvon Bromell, who missed the final. Jacobs powered home to the finish ahead of American Fred Kerley and Canadian Andre De Grasse, winners of silver and bronze. Kerley, the 400m bronze medalist at the 2019 World Championships, made a decision over the past year or so to shift focus to the short sprints, unconventionally dropping down in distance. He backed up the choice by proving himself at U.S. Olympic Trials, taking third in 9.86, and now again at the Olympics.

Women's 100m Hurdles: Puerto Rico's Jasmine Camacho-Quinn redeemed an early exit in Rio, defeating world record-holder Keni Harrison of the U.S. to win her nation's first women's track and field gold medal. The winning time of 12.37, while still incredibly respectable, wasn't as fast as her semifinal in which she broke the Olympic record in 12.26. Harrison's silver capped a five-year quest since missing the U.S. Olympic team in 2016, after which she took down the all-time record weeks later and watched as the U.S. swept the podium.

Men's Steeplechase: Two-time world medalist Soufiane El Bakkali of Morocco, who just missed the Rio podium in fourth, found an extra gear near the final water jump to claim gold, becoming the first non-Kenyan to win the event since the boycotted 1980 Moscow Games.

Women's 5000m: Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands, having memorably overcome a fall earlier in the day in the 1500m qualifying round, checked one of three boxes in her unprecedented middle-long distance triple attempt, capturing gold in the 5000m on a rain-soaked Olympic Stadium track for her first-ever Games medal.

Men's 400m Hurdles: One of the greatest races of all time – if not the greatest. Karsten Warholm of Norway nearly shaved a full second off his world record from early July, clocking an extraordinary 45.94 for gold. American Rai Benjamin won silver, also beating the past all-time mark in 46.17, breaking Kevin Young's 46.78 American record, the previous world record Warholm took down. Brazilian Alison Dos Santos earned bronze in 46.72, which weeks prior would've taken down Young's record, set 29 years ago at the 1992 Barcelona Games.

Women's 800m: Nineteen-year-old phenom Athing Mu captured gold, breaking the U.S. record and triumphantly expiring what had been the longest active American title drought in Olympic women’s track events. Mu led most of the race to close in 1:55.21, breaking teammate Ajee Wilson's all-time U.S. best from 2017. Fellow American Raevyn Rogers, the 2019 world silver medalist, came from behind to take bronze in a personal-best 1:56.81, while Great Britain's Keely Hodgkinson also broke her nation's record, clocking 1:55.88.

Women's 200m: Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah successfully defended her gold, adding to her 100m title from three days prior to achieve the elusive sprint double-double – the first woman to accomplish the feat in Olympic history. In the final, Thompson-Herah ran a mind-boggling 21.53, the second-fastest time in history behind only Florence Griffith Joyner's 21.34 world record set at the 1988 Seoul Olympics, at which Flo-Jo herself doubled. She was equally impressive in the 100m final, breaking Griffith Joyner's Olympic record in 10.61.

Women's 400m Hurdles: Sydney McLaughlin roared back after the final set of hurdles to capture gold, shaving nearly a half-second off her own world record from U.S. Trials in 51.46 and dethroning defending title-winner and teammate Dalilah Muhammad as Olympic champion. Muhammad, also the reigning world gold medalist, hung on for silver in a personal-best 51.58, also below McLaughlin's previous all-time best of 51.90. Rising star Femke Bol of the Netherlands captured bronze in 52.03 to pass Russian Yulia Pechonkina for No. 3 all-time.

Women's Steeplechase: Peruth Chemutai overtook U.S. record-holder Courtney Frerichs in the last 250m to become the first Ugandan woman to win an Olympic medal in any sport. The 22-year-old clocked a national-record 9:01.45, passing Frerichs after the American led most of the latter half of the race. Two-time world and 2016 Olympic bronze medalist Emma Coburn presumably stepped off the track, technically disqualified for a lane infringement.

Men's 800m: Emmanuel Korir and Ferguson Rotich took gold and silver in the men's 800m, extending Kenya's 800m title streak to four straight Olympics in the post-David Rudisha era. American Clayton Murphy, the reigning U.S. champion, finished last.

Men's 200m: After finishing runner-up to Usain Bolt in the Jamaican legend's final individual race at the 2016 Rio Games, Canadian Andre de Grasse replaced him atop that event podium as the newest men's Olympic 200m champion. The 26-year-old, who won three medals in Rio, closed incredibly well off the turn to break his own national record in 19.62 and earn his second medal of the Games after capturing bronze in the 100m final in a personal-best 9.89. American Kenny Bednarek was second and reigning world champion Noah Lyles third.

Men's 110m Hurdles: Perhaps the biggest upset of the Games, Jamaica's Hansle Parchment beat reigning world champion Grant Holloway of the U.S. to win gold. The 2012 bronze medalist, who was third at Jamaica Trials and runner-up in both of the initial rounds in Tokyo, surged after the final hurdle to finish in 13.04 Compatriot Ronald Levy took bronze in 13.10.

Men's 400m: Reigning world champion Steven Gardiner captured 400m gold, winning the Bahamas its first individual men's Olympic medal on the track. Gardiner was patient and surged through the homestretch to finish remarkably comfortable in 43.85. His runner-up in Doha, Colombian Anthony Zambrano, took silver in 44.08 to repeat their top-two world championships result at the Tokyo Games.

Men's 5000m: World record holder Joshua Cheptegei finally got his Olympic gold, winning the men's 5000m in 12:58.15. The victory came after the Ugandan runner was upset in the men's 10,000m. Canada's Mohammed Ahmed finished in 12:58.61 to win silver, and Paul Chelimo found his way into the top three for a second consecutive Olympics.

Women's 400m: In the final individual Olympic race of her remarkable, storied career, five-time Olympian Allyson Felix came from behind in a triumphant display of power and grit to claim 400m bronze in 49.46. Defending Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo, whose memorable dive at the line in Rio beat Felix for gold, repeated her title in a personal-best 48.36 to give the Bahamas a sweep of both the women's and men's 400m after compatriot Steven Gardiner's victory. Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic took bronze in 49.20.

Women's 1500m: Faith Kipyegon of Kenya blew by reigning world champion Sifan Hassan with about a half-lap remaining to defend her Olympic 1500m crown in a Games-record 3:53.11. Great Britain's Laura Muir trailed Kipyegon's kick to also edge Hassan, breaking her own national record by nearly a second in 3:54.50. Hassan finished with bronze.

Women's 4x100m Relay: Along with teammates Briana Williams, Shericka Jackson and now eight-time Olympic medalist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Elaine Thompson-Herah and Jamaica finished the single lap race in 41.02, the second-fastest time in history.

Men's 4x100m Relay: Italy's Lorenzo Patta, Eseosa Desalu, Marcell Jacobs and Filippo Tortu finished in 37.50, edging out Great Britain's foursome by one one-hundredth of a second. Tortu's spirited anchor leg caught and passed Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake in the closing strides for Italy's unprecedented fifth track and field gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics.

Women's 10,000m: Dutchwoman Sifan Hassan secured a second title and third medal at the Tokyo Olympics, showing her blistering pace down the home straight to win the women's 10,000m. The 28-year-old Ethiopian-born Hassan, world champion over 1,500m and 10,000m, won the 5,000m title and picked up bronze in the 1,500m in her bid for an unprecedented triple in Tokyo.

Men's 1500m: Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway won gold in the Olympic men's 1500m final on Saturday, breaking the Games record to upset world champion Timothy Cheruiyot of Kenya who took silver. The 20-year Norwegian sped past Cheruiyot on the last lap, however, to clock a blistering 3:28.32 and became the first European winner of the event since Spain's Fermin Cacho in Barcelona in 1992.

Women's 4x400m Relay: Allyson Felix, running leg two of a dream-team 4x400m relay squad with Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad and Athing Mu, captures her 11th medal – seventh gold – to surpass Carl Lewis' U.S. track and field medal record.

Men's 4x400m Relay: The defending Olympic champion United States men’s 4x400 relay team are gold medalists once again following a thrilling final, and it would be no exaggeration to state that they made it look easy. Anchor Rai Benjamin had a dominant and comfortable final leg, finishing at 2:55.70. The Netherlands earned silver at 2:57.18 and Botswana broke an African record and scored the bronze with a time of 2:57.27.

Medal Summary

Men's 10,000m

🥇 Selemon Barega, ETH, 27:43.22

🥈 Joshua Cheptegei, UGA, 27:43.63

🥉 Jacob Kiplimo, UGA, 27:43.88

RECAP: Barega shocks Cheptegei for 10K gold, first Tokyo track medal

Mixed 4x400m Relay

🥇 POL (Zalewski/Kaczmarek/Swiety-Ersetic/Duszynski), 3:09.87 OR

🥈 DOM (Feliz/Paulino/Medina/Ogando), 3:10.21

🥉 USA (Stewart/Ellis/Whitney/Norwood), 3:10.22

RECAP: Poland wins first 4x400m mixed relay gold of Olympics

Women's 100m

🥇 Elaine Thompson-Herah, JAM, 10.61 OR

🥈 Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, JAM, 10.74

🥉 Shericka Jackson, JAM, 10.76

RECAP: Thompson-Herah defends Olympic 100m title in 10.61 as Jamaicans sweep

Men's 100m

🥇 Marcell Jacobs, ITA, 9.80

🥈 Fred Kerley, USA, 9.84

🥉 Andre De Grasse, CAN, 9.89

RECAP: Italy's Jacobs stuns, captures 100m gold; USA's Kerley silver

Women's 100m Hurdles

🥇 Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, PUR, 12.37

🥈 Keni Harrison, USA, 12.52

🥉 Megan Tapper, JAM, 12.55

RECAP: Camacho-Quinn conquers USA's Harrison for 100m hurdles gold

Men's Steeplechase

🥇 Soufiane El Bakkali, MAR, 8:08.90

🥈 Lamecha Girma, ETH, 8:10.38

🥉 Benjamin Kigen, KEN, 8:11.45

RECAP: Moroccan El Bakkali ends Kenyan steeplechase domination

Women's 5000m

🥇 Sifan Hassan, NED, 14:36.79

🥈 Hellen Obiri, KEN, 14:38.36

🥉 Gudaf Tsegay, ETH, 14:38.87

RECAP: Hassan secures 5K gold, first in quest for historic triple

Men's 400m Hurdles

🥇 Karsten Warholm, NOR, 45.94 WR

🥈 Rai Benjamin, USA, 46.17

🥉 Alison dos Santos, BRA, 46.72

RECAP: Warholm annihilates own 400m hurdles world record, wins gold in epic showdown

Women's 800m

🥇 Athing Mu, USA, 1:55.21 NR

🥈 Keely Hodgkinson, GBR, 1:55.88

🥉 Raevyn Rogers, USA, 1:56.81

RECAP: Athing Mu, 19, ends half-century U.S. drought with women's 800m gold

Women's 200m

🥇 Elaine Thompson-Herah, JAM, 21.53

🥈 Christine Mboma, NAM, 21.81

🥉 Gabby Thomas, USA, 21.87

RECAP: Thompson-Herah attains double-double, Thomas bronze in 200m

Women's 400m Hurdles

🥇 Sydney McLaughlin, USA, 51.46 WR

🥈 Dalilah Muhammad, USA, 51.58

🥉 Femke Bol, NED, 52.03

RECAP: McLaughlin defeats Muhammad, shatters own 400m hurdles WR for Olympic gold

Women's Steeplechase

🥇 Peruth Chemutai, UGA, 9:01.45

🥈 Courtney Frerichs, USA, 9:04.79

🥉 Hyvin Jepkemoi, KEN, 9:05.39

RECAP: Courtney Frerichs snares silver in women’s 3000m steeplechase

Men's 800m

🥇 Emmanuel Korir, KEN, 1:45.06

🥈 Ferguson Rotich, KEN, 1:45.23

🥉 Patryk Dobek, POL, 1:45.39

RECAP: Emmanuel Korir, Ferguson Rotich extend Kenya's 800m dominance

Men's 200m

🥇 Andre De Grasse, CAN, 19.62

🥈 Kenneth Bednarek, USA, 19.68

🥉 Noah Lyles, USA, 19.74

RECAP: Canada's De Grasse upsets Noah Lyles for Olympic 200m gold

Men's 110m Hurdles

🥇 Hansle Parchment, JAM, 13.04

🥈 Grant Holloway, USA, 13.09

🥉 Ronald Levy, JAM, 13.10

RECAP: Jamaica's Parchment upsets Grant Holloway, wins 110m hurdles gold

Men's 400m

🥇 Steven Gardiner, BAH, 43.85

🥈 Anthony Zambrano, COL, 44.08

🥉 Kirani James, GRN, 44.19

RECAP: Bahamian Gardiner takes 400m gold; USA's Cherry, Norman miss podium

Men's 5000m

🥇 Joshua Cheptegei, UGA, 12:58.15

🥈 Mohammed Ahmed, CAN, 12:58.61

🥉 Paul Chelimo, USA, 12:59.05

RECAP: Paul Chelimo takes bronze in men's 5000m behind Joshua Cheptegei

Women's 400m

🥇 Shaunae Miller-Uibo, BAH, 48.36

🥈 Marileidy Paulino, DOM, 49.20

🥉 Allyson Felix, USA, 49.46

RECAP: Felix finds historic 10th medal in Tokyo with 400m bronze

Women's 1500m

🥇 Faith Kipyegon, KEN, 3:53.11 OR

🥈 Laura Muir, GBR, 3:54.50

🥉 Sifan Hassan, NED, 3:55.86

RECAP: Kipyegon defends 1500m gold, ending Hassan's triple attempt

Women's 4x100m Relay

🥇 JAM (Williams/Thompson-Herah/Fraser-Pryce/Jackson), 41.02

🥈 USA (Oliver/Daniels/Prandini/Thomas), 41.45

🥉 GBR (Philip/Lansiquot/Asher-Smith/Neita), 41.88

RECAP: Elaine Thompson-Herah completes sprint triple in Jamaican 4x100m win; USA second

Men's 4x100m Relay

🥇 ITA (Patta/Jacobs/Desalu/Tortu), 37.50

🥈 GBR (Ujah/Hughes/Kilty/Mitchell-Blake), 37.51

🥉 CAN (Brown/Blake/Rodney/De Grasse), 37.70

RECAP: Italy continues stunning track and field Olympics with 4x100m relay gold

Women's 10,000m

🥇 Sifan Hassan, NED, 29:55.32

🥈 Kalkidan Gezahegne, BAH, 29:56.18

🥉 Letesenbet Gidey, ETH, 30:01.72

RECAP: Dutchwoman Hassan wins 10,000m gold, completes double

Men's 1500m

🥇 Jakob Ingebrigtsen, NOR, 3:28.32 OR

🥈 Timothy Cheruiyot, KEN, 3:29.01

🥉 Josh Kerr, GBR, 3:29.05

RECAP: Norway's Ingebrigtsen upsets Cheruiyot to win 1500m gold

Women's 4x400m Relay

🥇 USA (McLaughlin/Felix/Muhammad/Mu), 3:16.85

🥈 POL (Kaczmarek/Baumgart-Witan/Holub-Kowalik/Swiety-Ersetic), 3:20.53

🥉 JAM (McGregor/Russell/Jackson/McLeod), 3:21.24

RECAP: Felix steers star-studded relay to gold, surpassing Lewis with 11th medal

Men's 4x400m Relay

🥇 USA (Cherry/Norman/Deadmon/Benjamin), 2:55.70

🥈 NED (Bonevacia/Agard/Van Diepen/Angela), 2:57.18

🥉 BOT (Makwala/Thebe/Ngozi/Ndori), 2:57.27

RECAP: U.S. takes gold in men’s 4x400m relay

Field events

Men's discus: Reigning world champion Daniel Stahl of Sweden won the first field event gold of the Tokyo Olympics on a 68.90m throw, and he was joined on the podium by compatriot Simon Pettersson, who won silver with 67.39m. Lukas Weisshaidinger took bronze to earn Austria its first Olympic medal in a men's track and field event.

Women's shot put: China's Gong Lijiao launched a massive 20.58m to capture gold, and mother-of-two Kiwi Valerie Adams earned a record fourth medal with bronze. American Raven Saunders captured silver to follow up fellow countrywoman Michelle Carter's historic gold in Rio, which was USA's first medal in the event since 1960. Saunders was fifth in 2016.

Men's high jump: In one of the most exciting high jump competitions in Olympic history, Qatar's Mutaz Essa Barshim and Italy's Gianmarco Tamberi, who both cleared 2.37m, decided to forgo a jump-off and share the Olympic gold. The pair tied after three misses at 2.39m, then faced with either a jump-off or sharing gold they opted for the latter. Barshim completed a collection of every Olympic medal color, having took bronze in 2012 and silver in 2016. American JuVaughn Harrison, 22, was seventh.

Women's triple jump: After many years in pursuit of the mark, Venezuelan triple jumper Yulimar Rojas finally found the mammoth leap she needed to shatter the event's world record, accomplishing it on the biggest stage possible. The two-time reigning world champion took down Ukrainian Inessa Kravets' 26-year-old all-time best of 15.50m from 1995 in the final, bettering it by more than a half-foot with an astonishing 15.67m final attempt.

Men's long jump: World leader Miltiadis Tentoglou won gold on his final attempt, leaping 8.41m to match 2019 world bronze medalist Juan Miguel Echevarria of Cuba, then assumed the lead on a countback tiebreaker based on his second-best jump of 8.15m. Echevarria, who had a season-best 8.50m to top the qualifying round, still had another attempt remaining but was clearly battling an injury. He struggled to the board and dropped to his knees before takeoff, visibly in pain and frustration. American JuVaughn Harrison finished in fifth place.

Women's discus: American record-holder Valarie Allman unleashed a massive hurl of 68.98m on her first attempt, carrying her through the remaining rounds and a rain delay to win the U.S. its first track and field gold of the Tokyo Games.

Women's long jump: Reigning world champion Malaika Mihambo of Germany secured the gold with a dramatic, final-attempt jump of 7.00m. American Brittney Reese, the 2012 Olympic champion, finished second with 6.97m. She broke a tie with Nigeria's Ese Brume on a fifth-attempt leap of 6.95m to repeat her silver from Rio. Reese's teammate, NCAA champion Tara Davis, was sixth in her Olympic debut with 6.84m. Eight women jumped 6.80m or farther in the competition, the first time that's ever happened.

Men's pole vault: Sweden's Mondo Duplantis was untested in the event, winning gold without missing until he tried to take down his own world record. American Chris Nilsen cleared a personal-best 5.97m for silver.

Women's hammer: Anita Wlodarczyk of Poland owns the competition, defending her back-to-back gold medals with a third title at the Tokyo Olympics.

Men's hammer: Poland's Wojciech Nowicki, the bronze medalist in Rio, threw a personal-best 82.52m to win gold. Norwegian Eivind Henriksen earned silver, while four-time reigning world champion Pawel Fajdek finally claimed a medal, bronze, in his first Olympic final.

Men's triple jump: Two-time world silver medalist Pedro Pichardo of Portugal won with an Olympic No. 2 best 17.98m. He scratched in Rio with an injury. In a stunner, Zhu Yaming of China jumped a personal-best 17.57m to take silver, just shy of his nation's record.

Men's shot put: World record-holder Ryan Crouser repeated as gold medalist, projecting a mammoth 23.30m final throw to break his previous Games record a third time. His compatriot Joe Kovacs and New Zealander Tom Walsh earned silver and bronze.

Women's pole vault: U.S. champion Katie Nageotte outlasted reigning world champion Anzhelika Sidorova of the ROC, clearing 4.90m to claim gold and become the third American to win the event's Olympic title. With wind a factor, only five of the 15 athletes made the opening height of 4.50m without misses. And later, nine of 13 didn't make it past the next height of 4.70m, leaving just four vaulters. Nageotte became the first man or woman vaulter to miss twice at their opening height and then go on to win gold at the Olympics.

Women's javelin: Liu Shiying of China, the 2017 and 2019 world bronze medalist, took home gold after her first throw reached 66.34m.

Women's high jump: ROC's Maria Lasitskene prodcued a season-best 2.04m to win gold, Nicola McDermott of Australia jumped 2.02m for silver, and Ukrainian Yaroslava Mahuchikh cleared 2.00m for bronze. American Vashti Cunningham missed twice at 1.98m and used her last jump for an attempt at 2.00m.

Men's Javelin: Neeraj Chopra's second-attempt 87.58m made him the first Indian to win an Olympic gold in track and field. Czechs Jakub Vadlejch and Vitezslav Vesely took silver and bronze with 86.67m and 85.44m. In a stunning surprise, German Johannes Vetter missed the final rounds to finish ninth overall.

Medal Summary

Men's Discus

🥇 Daniel Stahl, SWE, 68.90m

🥈 Simon Pettersson, SWE, 67.39m

🥉 Lukas Weisshaidinger, AUT, 67.07m

RECAP: Daniel Stahl adds discus gold to world title in Swedish one-two

Women's Shot Put

🥇 Lijiao Gong, CHN, 19.95m

🥈 Raven Saunders, USA, 19.65m

🥉 Valerie Adams, NZL, 18.62m

RECAP: Saunders secures U.S. shot put silver, Adams bronze for 4th medal

Men's High Jump

🥇 Mutaz Essa Barshim, QAT, 2.37m

🥇 Gianmarco Tamberi, ITA, 2.37m

🥉 Maksim Nedasekau, BEL, 2.37m

RECAP: Men's high jump gold shared, setting off jubilant celebration

Women's Triple Jump

🥇 Yulimar Rojas, VEN, 15.67m WR

🥈 Patricia Mamona, POR, 15.01m

🥉 Ana Peleteiro, ESP, 14.87m

RECAP: Rojas obliterates triple jump world record with 15.67m for gold

Men's Long Jump

🥇 Miltiadis Tentoglou, GRE, 8.41m

🥈 Juan Miguel Echevarria, CUB, 8.41m

🥉 Maykel Masso, CUB, 8.21m

RECAP: Greece's Tentoglou wins long jump gold with dramatic final leap

Women's Discus

🥇 Valarie Allman, USA, 68.98m

🥈 Kristin Pudenz, GER, 66.86m

🥉 Yaime Perez, CUB, 65.72m

RECAP: Allman wins discus gold, first of Tokyo Games for U.S. track and field

Women's Long Jump

🥇 Malaika Mihambo, GER, 7.00m

🥈 Brittney Reese, USA, 6.97m

🥉 Ese Brume, NGR, 6.97m

RECAP: Germany's Malaika Mihambo swipes women's long jump gold on final leap; USA's Reese takes silver

Men's Pole Vault

🥇 Armand Duplantis, SWE, 6.02m

🥈 Christopher Nilsen, USA, 5.97m

🥉 Thiago Braz, BRA, 5.87m

RECAP: Mondo Duplantis soars to pole vault gold medal

Women's Hammer

🥇 Anita Wlodarczyk, POL, 78.48m

🥈 Wang Zheng, CHN, 77.03m

🥉 Malwina Kopron, POL, 75.49m

RECAP: 'Queen' dreams: Poland's Wlodarczyk wins third straight hammer gold medal

Men's Hammer

🥇 Wojciech Nowicki, POL, 82.52m

🥈 Eivind Henriksen, NOR, 81.58m

🥉 Paweł Fajdek, POL, 81.53m

RECAP: Poland's Nowicki wins gold medal in men's hammer throw

Men's Triple Jump

🥇 Pedro Pichardo, POR, 17.98m

🥈 Zhu Yaming, CHN, 17.57m

🥉 Hugues Fabrice Zango, BUR, 17.47m

RECAP: American Will Claye misses golden opportunity in triple jump

Men's Shot Put

🥇 Ryan Crouser, USA, 23.30m OR

🥈 Joe Kovacs, USA, 22.65m

🥉 Tom Walsh, NZL, 22.47m

RECAP: Ryan Crouser defends Olympic gold in shot put podium repeat

Women's Pole Vault

🥇 Katie Nageotte, USA, 4.90m

🥈 Anzhelika Sidorova, ROC, 4.85m

🥉 Holly Bradshaw, GBR, 4.85m

RECAP: U.S.’s Nageotte soars to gold medal in women’s pole vault final

Women's Javelin

🥇 Liu Shiying, CHN, 66.34m

🥈 Maria Andrejczyk, POL, 64.61m

🥉 Kelsey-Lee Barber, AUS, 64.56m

RECAP: Liu Shiying wins gold medal in javelin on first throw of evening

Women's High Jump

🥇 Maria Lasitskene, ROC, 2.04m

🥈 Nicola McDermott, AUS, 2.02m

🥉 Yaroslava Mahuchikh, UKR, 2.00m

RECAP: ROC’s Maria Lasitskene scores gold medal with 2.04-meter high jump

Men's Javelin

🥇 Neeraj Chopra, IND, 87.58m

🥈 Jakub Vadlejch, CZE, 86.67m

🥉 Vitezslav Vesely, CZE, 85.44m

RECAP: Chopra ends India's long wait for glory with javelin gold

Road and combined events

World record-holder Eliud Kipchoge defended his Olympic marathon gold with a masterful performance, breaking with about 10K to go to win by more than a minute in 2:08:38. Netherlands' Nageeye and Belgium's Abdi earned silver and bronze, respectively.

Kenya's Peres Jepchirchir and Brigid Kosgei continued Kenya's dominance in the Olympic marathon, claiming gold and silver in the women's race. In just her third career marathon, USA's Molly Seidel won bronze.

Canada's Damian Warner became the first decathlete to crack the 9000-point mark at the Olympics, winning the first decathlon gold in his nation's history.

Belgium's Nafissatou Thiam and the Netherlands' Anouk Vetter were practically tied with two events to go, but Thiam pulled away in the javelin and 800m to successfully defend her heptathlon gold medal from Rio.

Italy's Antonella Palmisano took gold in the women's Olympic 20km race walk in decisive fashion, winning by 25 seconds and bringing her country its first gold medal in the event.

Massimo Stano took the lead and closed well in the last five kilometers to give Italy its first gold in the men's 20km walk since 2004, clocking 1:21:05; China's Wang Kaihua led about half the race before dropping back.

Medal Summary

Men's 20km Walk

🥇 Massimo Stano, ITA, 1:21:05

🥈 Ikeda Koki, JPN, 1:21:14

🥉 Yamanishi Toshikazu, JPN, 1:21:28

RECAP: Italy’s Massimo Stano races to gold in men’s 20km walk

Heptathlon

🥇 Nafissatou Thiam, BEL, 6791

🥈 Anouk Vetter, NED, 6689

🥉 Emma Oosterwegel, NED, 6590

RECAP: Heptathlon tracker: Nafissatou Thiam repeats as gold medalist

Decathlon

🥇 Damian Warner, CAN, 9018 OR

🥈 Kevin Mayer, FRA, 8726

🥉 Ashley Moloney, AUS, 8649

RECAP: Decathlon tracker: Damian Warner cracks 9000, takes gold

Men's 50km Walk

🥇 Dawid Tomala, POL, 3:50:08

🥈 Jonathan Hilbert, GER, 3:50:44

🥉 Evan Dunfee, CAN, 3:50:59

RECAP: Poland's Dawid Tomala stuns field, wins potential final Olympic gold at 50km

Women's 20km Walk

🥇 Antonella Palmisano, ITA, 1:29:12

🥈 Sandra Arenas, COL, 1:29:37

🥉 Liu Hong, CHN, 1:29:57

RECAP: Italy’s Antonella Palmisano takes gold with decisive 20km walk victory

Women's Marathon

🥇 Peres Jepchirchir, KEN, 2:27:20

🥈 Brigid Kosgei, KEN, 2:27:36

🥉 Molly Seidel, USA, 2:27:46

RECAP: Kenya's Jepchirchir, Kosgei win gold, silver in women's marathon; USA's Seidel claims bronze

Men's Marathon

🥇 Eliud Kipchoge, KEN, 2:08:38

🥈 Abdi Nageeye, NED, 2:09:58

🥉 Bashir Abdi, BEL, 2:10:00

RECAP: Kipchoge defends marathon gold, cementing title as greatest ever