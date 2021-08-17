Washington cuts cornerback Greg Stroman

ROANOKE, Va. – Veteran cornerback and former Virginia Tech standout Greg Stroman was released by Washington on Tuesday, along with tight end Nick Guggemos.

The 2018 seventh-round pick appeared in 15 games as a rookie, making three starts. Stroman tallied 38 tackles, four passes defended and one interception--ironically against current Washington quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick when he was with Tampa Bay.

Since then, the Bristow, Virginia native has been limited to play in just five games over the past two seasons due to injuries. He opened training camp on the teams Physically Unable to Perform list in July.

Stroman was still on the list as of Tuesday so his release came with an injury settlement according to multiple reports. Therefore, Washington can bring him back as early as Week 7 when he’s healthy.