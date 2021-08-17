Cloudy icon
Washington cuts cornerback Greg Stroman

The former Virginia Tech Hokie has been hampered by injuries of late.

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

Washington cornerback Greg Stroman (37) arrives for practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

ROANOKE, Va. – Veteran cornerback and former Virginia Tech standout Greg Stroman was released by Washington on Tuesday, along with tight end Nick Guggemos.

The 2018 seventh-round pick appeared in 15 games as a rookie, making three starts. Stroman tallied 38 tackles, four passes defended and one interception--ironically against current Washington quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick when he was with Tampa Bay.

Since then, the Bristow, Virginia native has been limited to play in just five games over the past two seasons due to injuries. He opened training camp on the teams Physically Unable to Perform list in July.

Stroman was still on the list as of Tuesday so his release came with an injury settlement according to multiple reports. Therefore, Washington can bring him back as early as Week 7 when he’s healthy.

