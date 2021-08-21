Washington & Lee football ready for return to field after nearly two years

LEXINGTON, Va. – Washington and Lee was one of the only area teams last season who made the decision not to play due to COVID-19, making 2019 the last time senior Joshua Breece took to the field.

“We’re hungrier, more motivated and ready to roll,” Breece said. “These guys have been waiting 19 months for the opportunity, and to have a chance now, I think we can all feel it.”

Excitement was definitely in the air on Saturday at the Generals scrimmage against Southern Virginia University.

“We’ve coined the phrase payday, this is the first payday they’ve had in a long time,” head coach Garrett LeRose said. “To be able to get out here—play against not your best buddy, not your roommate—and really compete on a football field, we’re excited.”

With a large roster this fall, the Generals have depth at most positions and return key players on offense like Breece, who holds the Washington and Lee career rushing record with 3,710 yards.

“We’re very dynamic. We can ground and pound any time of any day. We’re also full of explosive plays, so I’m very excited for our offense. We have a lot to offer,” he said.

And the speed of the depth chart for the Generals can impact the defense in a big way.

“On defense, a lot of people flying around. We have a lot of players, a lot of young guys ready to play,” senior linebacker Alex Andros said.

“I would expect a lot of speed, a lot of moving pieces, a lot of personnel,” LeRose added. “But they’re really an exciting group to practice against, frustrating when you have your offensive hat on, but exciting for what it brings for the future of our program.”

Washington and Lee opens their season on the road at Christopher Newport on Sept. 4.