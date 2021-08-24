Fresh off 10th state title, Salem Spartans top the preseason 10 Strong Poll

ROANOKE, Va. – Less than four months ago, we saw state champions crowned on the gridiron, and now, a brand-new season is upon us.

In our preseason 10 Strong Poll, the Salem Spartans inched out fellow state champion Appomattox County for the top spot, each receiving two No. 1 votes.

Right behind them are the Lord Botetourt Cavaliers and the Galax Maroon Tide, who both finished as the runner-up in their respective classes.

At No. 5, are the Heritage Pioneers who fell in the Region 3C finals to Liberty Christian Academy, who just so happens to be ranked 7th in our poll.

At No. 6, it’s William Fleming, the reigning Region 5D champions.

G.W. Danville and Narrows tied for eighth in our poll as the Eagles fell in the Region 4D finals to Salem and Green Wave fell to Galax in the Region 1C title game.

Rounding out our preseason poll are the Pulaski County Cougars, who finished their season, falling to G.W. Danville in the Region 4D semifinal.

Here’s a look at the other 13 teams that received votes in our preseason poll, along with their corresponding point totals:

Patrick Henry (24), Brookville (15), Franklin County (15), Roanoke Catholic (15), Glenvar (13), North Cross (12), Rockbridge County (4), E.C. Glass (3), Radford (2), Amherst County (1), Chilhowie (1), Magna Vista (1), Northside (1)