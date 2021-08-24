Titans volleyball motivated to contend for a title

Roanoke, Va. – After falling to eventual Class 3 state champion Rustburg in the state semifinals, Cam Davenport remembers the bus ride home pretty clearly.

“We were from that moment ready to come back, we all want to win so bad, that’s been our main focus, and from that moment we all came together and decided we would do whatever it takes to win,” senior outside hitter Davenport recalls.

The Titans graduated only one senior, which means nearly their entire starting lineup is back. with a new addition taking over the outside hitter position.

“We finally have Coach Ponn’s daughter with us. She’s been in the program with us for a long time now and she’s finally been able to play with us,” Davenport says.

“She’s not an outside hitter, she’s a libero, but she’s doing really well,” Titans coach Carla Ponn Says.

You can expect to see Hidden Valley’s typical style of play in 2021, but with an elevated level of chemistry.

Ad

“We played travel together, we played middle school ball together, having that chemistry helps you know volleyball and learn your team and know where everything is on the court,” senior opposite hitter Faith Mitchell.

And the high expectations aren’t lost on head coach Carla Ponn.

“You lose one senior, the expectations are pretty high for you when you’re returning most of your players. So I think there’s a little pressure there, that’s a good pressure I think, it is a little bit of a pressure and I like that,” Ponn says.

Hidden Valley begins the fall campaign at William Byrd on August 24.