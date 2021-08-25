1st and 10 Camp Tour: Rockbridge County

LEXINGTON, Va. – Head Coach Mark Poston and company are coming off of a historic spring that began with an undefeated regular season. The Wildcats run ended after falling in the Region Semifinals to Heritage. But Rockbridge County returns athletes like linebacker Seamus Looney and quarterback Miller Jay this fall, and sport their usual massive size in the trenches, making the Wildcats a team to watch this fall.

“Miller has been really special for us, and he’s very knowledgeable abut the game. He’s gotten a lot bigger now so he’s able to absorb more hits,” Poston said. “He’s really accurate throwing the football, he does a lot of things really good that we ask him to do. We’re really looking forward to him having a good season.”

“I think we really stand out at the outside linebacker position with Seamus Looney. Our defensive back play is really good as well. We’re making progress on the defensive line, I think we’re going to be okay. I really think we’re going to be okay.”

Rockbridge County opens their season against Parry McCluer in Buena Vista on Friday.