VMI football is healthy, ready for Saturday’s opponent in Davidson

LEXINGTON, Va. – The Keydets are coming off of a historic spring after winning the Southern Conference Championship and earning their first FCS playoff berth in school history.

Davidson is led by Scott Abell, who should be familiar to local fans. He coached at Amherst County and Washington and Lee before taking over the Wildcats program.

The Wildcats were 4-3 in the spring after making the FCS playoffs but falling to Jacksonville State.

“Their offense is outstanding and Scott’s been running this offense for a long time,” VMI head coach Scott Wachenheim said. “They get two very gifted talented running backs that run downhill and have great vision and are tough to tackle. Big strong offensive line, very physical, come off the ball and knock you back, big tight end as well.”

“I think we’re healthy which is really good for this time of year but just generally we’ve been slowly improving like a good football team should,” he finished.

The Keydets kick off their season on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.