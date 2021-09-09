Partly Cloudy icon
Knights Crossing returns after one-year hiatus

Cross-Country invitational attracts the some of the best teams in the Southeast

John Appicello, Sports Director

Knights Crossing Invitational is back!
Salem – The 17th annual Knights Crossing Invitational is back after a one-year Covid hiatus. 80 high school teams and 60 middle school teams will compete on the same course as the 2021 VHSL State Championships for Classes 1 thru 3. The meet has grown to one of the largest and most prestigious fields in the southeast.

”We have a lot of good schools coming. We have a few from West Virginia, a few from Tennessee, and then really all the big local schools and local talent is here. We’ve also got Oakton from Northern Virginia coming, and just a lot of representation. The fact that we now host the Class 1 through 3 State Championships every year -- we have all those little schools coming as well, so it’s a really good representation of all of the schools in Southwest Virginia,” Cave Spring cross-country coach and Meet Director Tommy Maguire says.

THe Races are Saturday at Green Hill Park in Salem.

