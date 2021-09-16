Cavs prep UNC in South’s oldest rivalry

Charlottesville, Va. – It’s the ‘South’s Oldest Rivalry’ this weekend. Virginia travels to North Carolina for the the 126th meeting of the two teams dating back to 1892. But that’s not even what makes this one interesting!

What’s raising some eyebrows is that UVA is a 10-point underdog on the road despite starting the season 2-0. The Cavs dominated a power 5 opponent in Illinois last week, and they have won four straight against North Carolina.



The 1-1 ‘Heels say they can turn the tables if they are more physical. The Cavs say good luck with that.

“UNC they always try and come physical, but want Mendenhall has been saying the past four years is that it’s our culture versus there’s. We’re going to go harder for longer each play and like the whole game then we will handle them, even if they come out swinging -- we just have to be able to sustain it,” Cavaliers senior defensive end Mandy Alonzo said.

“It is something that has to happen to win the division. You have to be physical, you have to be tough, you have to play hard and then you have to execute your assignments and techniques. It’s kind of at the core of what it takes to repeat as a division champion, in order remain consistent in college football,” Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall says.

"It's not to worrisome. I think that we've played at a high-level against UNC since I've been here. I always think there can be more physicality from the team, no one ever has like a perfect game that's what we're all striving for. And I think we can do that this upcoming week," senior offensive guard Chris Glaser says.



The game is set for 7:30 p.m. on Saturday night in Chapel Hill. UVA is looking for their first road win against a top 25 team since 2011.