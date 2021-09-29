Virginia Tech bye week giving time to correct mistakes, prepare for Notre Dame

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Although it was a win, Virginia Tech’s game against Richmond certainly showed some weaknesses. A bye is giving them an opportunity to sharpen those, and an extra week to prepare for Notre Dame.

“I feel like we’ve had a lot of drives where we started out well, but get in the red zone and stalled out,” quarterback Braxton Burmeister said. “So, I think that’s going to be a big deal moving forward is figuring out how to finish those drives and put points on the board.”

It’s no secret that Virginia Tech has struggled with red-zone execution.

“Depending on the drive, there can be a lot of emotions,” offensive lineman Brock Hoffman said. “Whether you have a big play getting down there, inside the five, or wherever. For us, we need to refocus and lock in for the last couple plays to punch the ball in the end zone.”

But the defense isn’t making first downs easy for their opponents, they’ve only allowed 29% of third down conversions.

“We’ve been much better thus far on third down, it’s been a huge point of emphasis for us on both sides of the ball and I said that heading into the fall,” head coach Justin Fuente said. “I’ve been pleased with our development there, we still have a lot of work to do, huge challenges ahead of us.”

The next challenge is welcoming #9 Notre Dame into Lane Stadium.

“They’re a beatable group, it’s not like they’re unbeatable or we’re completely overmatched going into this matchup,” defensive end TyJuan Garbutt said. “There’s some things that I like that we do upfront against them that I think will really help us.”

Virginia Tech will be in action on October 9th against Notre Dame. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m.